Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has urged political parties not to underestimate the significance of the district Assembly elections.

The district Assembly elections, aimed at selecting Assembly and Unit Committee members, began on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. However, in certain electoral areas, the elections had to be rescheduled due to printing errors on the ballots.

According to a statement from the Electoral Commission, the affected areas will now vote on Thursday, December 21.

Despite the postponements, the district elections on Tuesday witnessed low turnouts, a trend attributed to the limited involvement of political parties. Critics argue that publicly politicizing the elections could generate more interest.

Although the district elections may seem apolitical, there are covert political influences behind the candidates. Proof of this is evident in a document circulating from the New Patriotic Party’s camp, indicating that the party’s affiliated members led the polls by 57.41 percent.

Speaking on Peace FM, Allotey Jacobs urged political parties to take the district-level elections seriously.

“These district Assembly elections, you might take them for granted, but they serve as an indicator for the 2024 elections. If you are going to lose, you will know” he emphasized.

