The Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has asserted that the recent district Assembly elections is a clear message to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that they cannot sway Ghanaian voters with money.

In a post on X on Thursday, December 21, he emphasised that Ghanaians expressed their dissatisfaction with the NPP in the district Assembly elections.

He indicated that, such sentiments will be repeated in the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Omane Boamah believes there is nothing the governing party can do to alleviate the frustration of Ghanaians.

“The District Level Elections (Assembly and Unit Committee) have proven to the NPP that their money is nothing to angry voters. Ghanaians are simply fed-up.”

Although district-level elections are in non-partisan in law, reports suggest that Assembly and Unit Committee members are usually aligned politically.

In the just-ended district-level elections, some reports have claimed that the majority of candidates who lost their positions were aligned with the governing party.

