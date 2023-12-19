The much anticipated nation wide district level election came off today with voting taking place at various electoral areas.

At the Modern Photos voting centre near Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, only 70 out of the 465 registered voters had participated in the exercise as at 12:30 noon.

Around 10:30am at the Barbara Johnson voting centre in Ngleshie Amanfro, some 16 people had voted out of the 472 registered electorates.

The Ngleshie Amanfro M.A Primary school voting centre had 22 people out of the 375 registered by the Electoral Commission, whiles the December 31st voting centre had witnessed only 36 out of 457 registered voters participating in the exercise.

Myjoyonline’s Photojournalist, David Andoh was on the field and took these pictures:

