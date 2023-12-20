Former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDCM, John Mahama, has congratulated the newly-elected Assembly and Unit Committee Members in the just-ended district-level elections.

He urged them to work hard and actively contribute to ensure the country’s development.

“Congratulations to all who participated in the exercise. And to our newly elected Assembly Members across the country, let me remind you that we all have a responsibility to contribute and ensure that we get our decentralization right.” He said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Mr Mahama further reiterated his commitment to pay Assembly members an allowance if elected as President in the 2024 general elections.

“I remain committed, when voted as the President of Ghana in 2024, to begin paying allowances to all Assembly Members to help them carry out their duties” he said.

