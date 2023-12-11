An online poll conducted by Global Analytics Info ahead of the 2024 general elections has shown that presidential aspirant, John Mahama’s 24-hour policy is the most popular slogan among voters.

The poll carried out on 10th December 2023 with a sample of 5,488 respondents saw Mahama’s policy leading with 59.7% and New Patriotic Party’s Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s digitization economy following with 29.7%.

Independent candidate, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen’s Great Transformational Plan (GTP) for Ghana garnered 7.5% and 3.1% chose no policy from the sampled respondents.

The poll also showed John Mahama with a commanding lead in the race to become the next President.

The poll shows Mahama at 61.1%, Mahamudu Bawumia, at 30.4% and Alan Kyeremanten at 6.9%.

However, when the poll is adjusted to reflect current party affiliations, JDM obtains 55.5%, DMB, 34.4% and AKK, 8.7%.

See results below: