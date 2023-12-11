AS Monaco vice-captain, Youssouf Fofana says Mohammed Salisu exhibited a performance that proved that he can be trusted.

The Ghana defender made an injury return in Monaco’s 2-1 win over Stade Rennes in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Salisu played in the entire duration of the game on the left side of a three-man unit in the backline and went on to make two interceptions.

Speaking on Salisu’s return, Fofana, who captained Monaco in the Rennes game praised the 23-year-old for his impressive performance.

“This evening we saw it in his performance, he immediately was in form he showed us that we can count on him. It does him a lot of good to come back to competition,” he said.

“He trained for a long time away from the group, sometimes two sessions a day. We saw him every day, he worked hard,” he added.

The win moves Monaco to second place in the league standings behind PSG at the time of writing.

Monaco plays Olympique Lyon next on Friday, December 15 in a game that could have Salisu face fellow Black Stars player, Ernest Nuamah.