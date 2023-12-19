Former President, John Dramani Mahama has tasked the Electoral Commission (EC) to organize itself well to avoid the technical challenges witnessed in some electoral areas in the ongoing district-level elections from happening in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to journalists after casting his ballot in the ongoing district-level elections in Bole on Tuesday, December 19, Mahama said the the presidential and parliamentary polls are more delicate hence the Commission must do well to prevent the technical hitches from occurring.

“Unfortunately I hear there are glitches in many places. I hope that the EC will get its acts together because we know that national, presidential, and parliamentary s are more emotive, and if people go to the polls on 7th December 2024 and some of these glitches occur it will lead to a lot of chaos and so the EC has to get its acts together” Mr. Mahama noted.

The Electoral Commission has rescheduled the district-level elections in some Electoral areas in the Eastern Region to Thursday, December 21 due to several technical challenges encountered at the start of voting on Tuesday, December 19.

The Commission assured votes in the affected areas that they will cast their ballots on the new date.