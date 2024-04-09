The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to address some pending issues for Tuesday, April 9.

In a statement, the EC said the agenda for the meeting among other things include the upcoming voter registration exercise, the Ejisu by-election, and an update on the Commission’s biometric equipment.

The invitation follows a request by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for the EC to meet parties and address concerns on the Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs).

A statement signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey noted that, the meeting will focus on the limited BVDs and the reported disappearance of one component of Biometric Verification registration kits.

ALSO READ: