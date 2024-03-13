The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) of its preparedness to organise a peaceful election in December.

According to the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, the GPCC is a major stakeholder in the elections. Therefore, each year, the Electoral Commission ensures they are abreast of events and happenings to convey the message to their congregations.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with the leadership of GPCC on March 13, the EC Chair said: “As you may be aware in each election year, the EC engages key stakeholders within our country and as a first step we thought that we will come to the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council as part of our stakeholder engagement.

“Indeed this is the first group we are consulting and we are visiting, and the essence is to share with the leadership of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, our programme of activities for the 2024 elections and also to seek their feedback to ensure that our work is well grounded in law. That the outcomes of our work promote peace and stability of our country.”

Madam Mensa said she informed the GPCC of the measures the EC has adopted to ensure that the upcoming elections are peaceful.

Also, the EC boss added that it will maintain the Constitutional Instruments (CIs) that were used in the 2020 election and continue to use indelible ink in the 2024 elections.

President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, admonished politicians to desist from enticing voters with money and allow the electorates to decide who leads them without monetary influence.

He said the GPCC suggested to the Electoral Commission to amplify its education on the electoral process to the citizenry.

“One of the main suggestions was education, education, education and we think that the EC should always go ahead of the politicians,” he said.

“So when they have an IPAC meeting for one, they should issue a communique so that one comes out, and people know that this is what really happened than for them to be reacting to what politicians say,” he said.

He added that issues including the use of indelible ink and the election date should be topics on which the EC educates people.

Apostle Nyamekye also assured the EC of the Council’s commitment to ensuring that peace prevails and pledged to preach peace messages to the congregants accordingly.

