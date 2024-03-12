The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama says the party’s manifesto for the upcoming election will be unveiled by mid-year.

Addressing party faithful in his Building Ghana Tour in Accra, the former President was optimistic the manifesto will drive socioeconomic development, highlighting the engagement with policy stakeholders.

He explained it will among other things feature key policies, including the introduction of a 24-hour economy, the abolishment of ex-gratia, and the export of nurses to address unemployment among health workers.

The manifesto launch he noted will be followed by the official campaign launch, aimed at garnering support for the NDC’s vision.

“Once we have done that fleshing out, and we’ll finish the building Ghana Tour, we’re going to put all the points together, and we are hoping that before the middle of the year, we will be able to launch the manifesto and after that, I will launch the campaign officially and we’re going to go all out. We’re going to go door to door. We are going to go from kitchen to kitchen,” he announced.

