A Security Analyst, Paul Boateng, has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should have considered a running mate from the Ashanti region for the 2024 election.

His comment comes a few days after the NDC announced Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for John Mahama in the upcoming election.

The NDC highlighted Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s distinguished career as an academic and leader, emphasising her dedication to education and public service.

The nomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang for the second time by the party reflects its steadfast commitment to promoting inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership positions.

But in an interview on Adom FM Burning Issues, Mr Boateng stated a running mate from the Ashanti region would boost the NDC’s votes.

“NDC should have appointed someone without blemish and has integrity from the Ashanti region as its running mate. Someone who can diffuse the NPP’s votes for the NDC to win and that would have given the NDC an advantage in its home regions.

“Jane is not that kind of person. The economy doesn’t win elections. It is usually tribe and religion. Aside from Rawlings, no NDC flagbearer has won elections in all regions,” he stated.

He added the likes of Awuah Darko, former KMA bosses; Kojo Bonsu Dr Samuel Sarpong and retired Police Commissioner, Nathan Kofi Boakye were all fit for the position.

