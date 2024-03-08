The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has been outlining some of the roles his running mate, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, will undertake as Vice President if the party wins the December polls.

Speaking in the Upper West region as part of his Building Ghana tour, John Mahama stated that his Vice will focus on women and children development, as well as the welfare of teachers and other professionals.

The NDC’s Building Ghana tour team, led by John Mahama, commenced a two-day engagement with residents of the Upper West region.

A community durbar was held at Bussie in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa constituency, where residents poured out their expectations for a future John Mahama-led government.

Addressing the gathering, the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, said his choice of running mate is to, among other things, strategically provide women representation in the highest seat of government.

He added that, his next administration is focused on job creation and reviving the ‘ailing’ economy.

The NDC leader stated that, a National Apprenticeship Programme will be instituted to provide skills to the teeming unemployed Ghanaians.

