School Improvement Support Officer (SISO) in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, Dorothy Amobea Wangul, has urged women to take up leadership roles to help improve their representation in decision-making.

She noted that, the move would strengthen efforts towards attaining inclusive national development, gender parity, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to her, despite women forming more than half of the country’s population, gender norms and discrimination have, over the years, discouraged and impeded their participation in any leadership role.

Speaking at the International Women’s Day program organized by GNATLAS at Nkwanta to inspire women in the area, Dorothy Amobea underscored the need for society to build women’s capacity and create an enabling environment for all.

The campaign theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is dubbed ‘Inspire Inclusion.’

The district GNATLAS Coordinator, Hagar Anewaba, said there was a significant untapped potential within women to be exploited and charged them to join the decision-making table.

She added that, the voices of women could only be heard if they assertively claimed their rightful position, be it political or any other arena.

Some women-led Association also advised women to support themselves in order to thrive in development.

They said it was important for women to take up positions, especially in politics to make inclusive decision-making.