The Democratic Forum of Medical Laboratory Professionals (DFMLP) has congratulated Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her appointment as running mate to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama for this year’s elections.

According to the group, this achievement must be applauded by all female activists in the country and beyond.

In a release, DFMLP expressed their hope that Ghanaians will vote for the NDC on December 7, 2024.

They believe it is the best chance to rescue the nation from the current government, which they accuse of being reckless, untrustworthy, insensitive, clueless, corrupt, and nepotistic.

