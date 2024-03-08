Plan International, an independent development and humanitarian organization, has participated in the global celebration of International Women’s Day.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Count Her In: Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress.”

In a statement on March 8, Plan International Ghana urged governments, civil society organizations, businesses, and individuals to invest in the welfare of women and girls.

The statement emphasized the importance of recognizing and addressing the unique challenges faced by females in achieving gender equality.

It also highlighted the need to work towards creating a better future for everyone.

Full statement below:

8th March, 2024

For Immediate Release

PLAN INTERNATIONAL GHANA PRESS STATEMENT ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2024

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day under the theme “Count Her In: Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress.”, Plan International Ghana proudly joins the global community in honouring the achievements of women and advocating for gender equality.

Aligned with the United Nations 68th Commission on the Status of Women’s priority theme, “Count Her In,” Plan International Ghana underscores the urgent need to examine pathways to greater economic inclusion for women and girls worldwide.

Plan International Ghana emphasizes the critical role of investing in women and girls to drive progress and create a more equitable and sustainable world for all. The organization highlights the widening economic and social inequalities, emphasizing the need to protect the rights of young women and girls in all fields, including entrepreneurship, education, leadership, and digital spaces.

According to the UN Gender Snapshot 2023 report, the world is failing to achieve gender equality, with more than 340 million women and girls projected to live in extreme poverty by 2030. To address this, governments must prioritize gender-responsive financing and increase public spending on essential services and social protection.

As we mark International Women’s Day, it is imperative that we recognize the invaluable contributions of women and girls and commit to ensuring their full participation and economic empowerment.

Plan International Ghana remains dedicated to championing gender equality through various programs and initiatives, including promoting access of girls and young women to inclusive quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities, and leadership roles.

On this International Women’s Day, Plan International Ghana calls on governments, civil society organizations, businesses, and individuals to invest in women and girls. By recognizing and addressing their unique challenges, we can accelerate progress towards achieving gender equality and creating a brighter future for all.

Plan International Ghana joins other organizations in calling on policymakers to value, recognize, and account for the vital contribution women make to economies worldwide through paid and unpaid care work.

Additionally, Plan International Ghana calls on all stakeholders to commit to putting women and girls at the center for achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by making critical investments in their present and future, including:

Supporting women and girls’ leadership promotion, which is essential for achieving gender equality and building inclusive societies that will harness their diverse perspectives, talents, and experiences to drive positive change and create a more equitable world for all.

Provision and promotion of access to inclusive quality education and skills development, particularly in STEM, to ensure they acquire the knowledge and expertise needed to excel in diverse endeavors.

Financial Inclusion and Entrepreneurship Support by facilitating access to affordable credit, savings, and insurance services for women and girls. Additionally, providing entrepreneurship support such as training, mentorship, and access to markets fosters their ability to start and grow businesses.

Eradication of social and gender norms and barriers, including stereotypes, discrimination, and obnoxious cultural and religious beliefs and practices.

Women and girls’ empowerment, which involves ensuring access to healthcare services, including reproductive health, and providing family support mechanisms such as affordable childcare and parental leave policies.

Promotion of workplace Equality and Opportunities that entail creating inclusive workplaces free from gender-based discrimination and bias; promoting equal pay for equal work, leadership opportunities, and career advancement pathways for women and girls in all sectors of the economy and continuous breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and creating a workplace culture where everyone thrives.

Advocating for legal and policy Reforms that promote gender equality and protect the rights of women and girls, including addressing discriminatory laws and practices that hinder their economic empowerment.

Overall, investing in women and girls’ economic empowerment is not only a matter of social justice but also a strategic imperative for sustainable development and inclusive growth. By unlocking the full potential of women and girls, we can create a more prosperous and equitable society for all. The commitment to realizing the potential of young women and girls is critical for advancing gender equality and sustainable development in Ghana.

Let us all commit to this goal and invest in women and girls until they get equal.

#Until we are all equal#

=END=

Signed:

Constant Tchona

Country Director – Plan International Ghana.

