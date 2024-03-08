Kwasi Owusu Twumasi, aide to the late Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah, has categorically denied rumours that Dr. John Kumah traveled to India for medical treatment.

He clarified in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, that Dr. Kumah only visited India in 2018 for official work.

“I would like to clarify that Dr. John Kumah never went to India for medical treatment. He only traveled there in 2018 with Dr. Awal for official work,” he stated.

John Kumah sadly passed away at the age of 45, leaving behind a wife and six children.

Watch video below:

John Kumah has never been to India for treatment – Owusu Twumasi (John Kumah’s Aid)#DwasoNsem



