Founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel Worldwide, Nigel Gaisie, has spoken out following the manifestation of a prophecy concerning the death of Dr. John Kumah, which he claims was revealed to him by God multiple times.

In a post shared on social media, Prophet Gaisie revealed that, he had attempted to reach out to John Kumah personally and through his team several times but was met with resistance.

When he even went to his house, the man of God claimed he sacked from his residence.

Expressing his frustration at the tragic outcome, he reiterated that while death is inevitable, it is essential to heed warnings and prioritize longevity.

Prophet Gaisie also addressed the skepticism surrounding prophets and their motivations, asserting that not all prophets are driven by financial gain.

He emphasized that some prophets, like himself, are solely focused on conveying the divine message without any ulterior motives.

Prophet Gaisie hinted at future revelations concerning a political party’s flagbearer and a woman.

He urged authorities, including the Inspector General of Police to respect and allow prophets to freely share their insights for the nation’s benefit.

Prophet Gaisie also urged people to heed to prophetic warnings and prioritize their well-being, emphasizing that it is better to believe and take action than to regret in hindsight.