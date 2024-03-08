Former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu has congratulated Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her nomination as the running mate to John Mahama in the upcoming election of this year.

In a statement signed by the former GOIL Board Chair, he said, “I wish to extend my warmest congratulations to the venerable Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang on her nomination as the running mate to John Mahama ahead of election 2024.

“This is indeed a testament to her hard work, determination and sheer grit over years to help rescue this nation and John Mahama’s firm believe that Prof will best complement his ticket to clinch victory in the December 7 polls.”

The statement added “I equally believe that Prof will make history by becoming the first female Vice President of Ghana and has an unparalleled credentials and capacity to help John Mahama restore this nation unto the path of progress and development.

“I wish to call on all members of the NDC fraternity to embrace our RM, put our shoulders to the wheels and push along as we work together for the national restoration agenda and everyone must be involved.

“Together, by the grace of Almighty God, we shall emerge victorious at the 2024 general elections and thereby restore the lost glories of our beloved country, Ghana.”

