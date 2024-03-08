Ghanaian gospel artiste, Diana Asamoah has disclosed the surprising reason she was featured in Mr Drew’s hit song ‘Dwe.’

According to her, she approached Kaywa, who was managing Mr Drew at the time on a potential collaboration.

To her surprise, Kaywa revealed that her name was deliberately included in the song as part of a planned action to provoke a response from her.

Kaywa said they strategically chose someone with clout, like Diana Asamoah, in the hopes that she would retaliate to her name being mentioned in the song.

Despite the calculated move, the gospel musician decided not to engage in the planned beef.

She recounted that, her producer urged her to respond, but upon listening to her inner divine guidance, she chose to decline.

Diana Asamoah believed that participating in the beef would only serve the agenda of using controversy as a selling point for the ‘Dwe’ song.

Fortunately, ‘Dwe’ became a hit song without their ‘beef’.