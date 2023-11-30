Ghanaian singer and evangelist, Diana Asamoah has expressed her unwavering support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

She believes the NPP candidate will beat the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming presidential elections.

“I am an NPP member, I like the NPP people and my father Nana Akufo-Addo. By God’s grace, Dr. Bawumia will win the presidential elections come 2024” she said.

Speaking on Hitz FM, the evangelist said she would not be disappointed if Bawumia loses the election because she is positive he will come out victorious.

“Nana Akufo-Addo stood for president three times and didn’t win, I wasn’t disappointed, I still stood by him till he became President but Bawumia won’t be disappointed because he will win in Jesus’ name” she prayed.

Diana Asamoah also revealed that, she will be releasing a campaign song for the Vice President ahead of the elections.

“Being in politics is my business, I will call a spade a spade, and I will soon release a song for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia” she added.



