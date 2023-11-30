A new report by Global Info Analytics has shown that presidential aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is likely to win massive votes in Zongo communities.

The report indicates that Mr. Mahama is in the lead with 73.1% votes while the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia secured 21.2% votes.

Independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyeremanten followed with 2.5% votes, 2.5% undecided voters and the rest of the presidential candidates obtaining less than 1% votes.

The research was conducted in Madina, Ashaiman, Ablekuma Central, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso Central and Asawase.

Interviews were carried out from November 23 to 28 with a sample size of 2,745 people with a confidence level of 99%.

See results below: