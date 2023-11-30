Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has made a revelation that has generated conversation among some music lovers.

Although she has always portrayed herself as uneducated, the gospel singer has said that she was once a teacher.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hit FM’s morning show, Daybreak Hitz, she said her father who was a teacher influenced her to get into teaching after she completed elementary school in 1987.

“You know, in those days, they employed pupil teachers. When I completed school my father wanted me to learn how to sew clothes in Kumasi but he had not bought the sewing machine and other things I needed at that time so I thought of selling beans, soap and other items. However, he did not like the idea of me moving around people’s houses to sell. He feared that I could be raped.

He then told me that a pupil teacher at Saint Monica’s school was going for further studies at the training college so I should go and replace the teacher for the time being. When they noticed that I was doing well, they made me a ‘substitute teacher’ for every teacher that was absent,” she noted.

Asked what subjects she handled, she mentioned English Language, Geography and any other subject that was taught in the school.

She said none of the pupils she taught failed in their examinations.

Diana Asamoah, for the past few years, is not only known for her gospel songs; she is also famed for her comic attributes.

Although she is not proficient in the English language, she would usually make some English expressions that would become viral comic materials..

Diana Asamoah is currently out with a remix of her hit song ‘Ma Bo Wo Din’.

Listen to her full interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz below: