In Parliament today, a major decision is set to take center stage.

The Trade Minister, KT Hammond, is poised to present the controversial Goods Restriction Legislative Instrument (LI) on the floor, following authorization by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, last week.

Despite receiving the green light from the Speaker, there is strong opposition from the Minority, who are determined to challenge it, stating that the timing does not favor the current economic situation.

On Wednesday, the Majority staged a walkout after the Speaker called for a headcount on the approval of the 2024 economic policy and budget statement.

Mr. Bagbin had suggested that the names of legislators be mentioned so that they stand and be counted.

This infuriated the Majority side of the house who staged a walkout to demonstrate their displeasure with the Speaker’s directive.

In a subsequent press conference, the NPP MPs said the Speaker’s directive was a delay tactic to allow absent Minority MPs to rush to the chamber to be counted.

The Minority have vowed to oppose the passage of the 2024 budget describing it as inimical to the growth and development of the country’s economy.

According to North Nongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, they are ready to deal a final blow to the 2024 budget.