The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George says Ghana’s stance against LGBTQ should not affect the ongoing IMF transaction.

This, according to him, is because some states and presidential candidate in the United States of America are against LGBTQ.

He said the impression given by the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer that her country’s official position is that Ghana must accept LGBTQ or risk being denied foreign aid is worrying.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM Show, Mr. George explained that there are US Ambassadors in anti-LGBTQ countries who still bring businesses and foreign aid, hence Ghana is no exception.

“Her colleague is in Qatar, her colleague is in Saudi Arabia and they are still attracting America businesses there. If she is incapable of doing her job, she should do the honorable thing and resign and go so her state brings someone who could do business”.

Mr. George said that although Americans paints a picture that they may not need Ghana when it comes to trade, most American companies export the biggest chunk of Ghana’s cocoa and other produce.

“The America businesses that are selling our cocoa, trading with our cocoa, the American businesses that are trading our crude, if they think that their whole business model is tailored on LGBTQ values, they should leave. Other countries companies would come and buy those things.“

He further added that the World Bank and IMF project inclusiveness and diversity on their websites, therefore they must be tolerant of his views and opinions when it comes to LGBTQ.

“They claim to be diverse. Diversity means they accept both heterosexual and homosexual views so why would you punish me except those institution want to come out and say they are pro-LGBTQ”.

Mr. Sam George is of the view that the America Ambassador in Nigeria cannot threaten the country when it comes to LGBTQ because Nigeria passed a law in 2015 stating its stance against same sex marriage.

According to him, the Nigeria president at the time, Goodluck Jonathan stated that his country would ban US airlines and drive US businesses away if any threat is issued against Nigeria because of its stance on LGBTQ.

“Bullies are afraid when they are stood up to, that is why it was shocking and painful to see President Akufo-Addo behave the way he did.

“We have seen Professor Mills say this openly. There is no diplomacy. All our Presidents have said this. President Rawlings was clear on this. President Kufuor was clear on it. Professor Mills was clear on it. John Mahama has been clear on it. Akufo-Addo is the only one.”