Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has broken her silence on rumours about receiving a juicy package from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

When questioned about the speculation that she had been gifted a house and car by the party, Diana Asamoah said such matters are private.

However, she did not shy away from addressing the potential backlash from the public, particularly concerning the use of taxpayers’ money to spend lavishly on her.

In an interview on Accra FM monitored by Adomonline.com, the gospel musician said if the rumours were indeed true, then she is just reaping the rewards of her hard work.

When pressed to give a concrete response on receiving juicy packages, she quoting the wise sayings of Isaiah 65:21-24, which says individuals are entitled to enjoy the fruits of their labour.

Diana Asamoah cautioned Ghanaians to stop prying into her private affairs, adding that everyone should also enjoy from their constituency.

READ ON