The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has described as incorrect statements by the Institute of Energy Security (IES) and the Chamber for Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) that the regulator is “playing soft” with Sentua Oil Refinery Limited (SORL).

The NPA issued the statement in response to an IES and COPEC report, suggesting that the refinery supplied some specific fuel that did not meet the regulator’s specifications. The NPA has since revoked the approval for Sentuo Oil Refinery to supply the product.

According to the NPA, it has at all material times, enforced the rules and regulations governing the industry fairly and equitably.

“It is therefore incorrect for the IES and COPEC to allege that the NPA is “playing soft” with SORL “to the detriment of consumers and the state. Beyond the construction permit, the NPA, issued SORL with a test-run authorisation in October of 2023, based on a report by its technical teams and external inspectors. The test-run authorisation expires on the 31st of March 2024. It is therefore, incorrect for IES and COPEC to state that SORL has only a construction permit”, the statement said.

It clarified that a test-run permit allows a refinery to put products on the market based on the national standards.

“During NPA’s monitoring and verification exercise on the 16th of February 2024, the petrol consignment in question was noted to exhibit vapour pressure above the maximum requirement per the Ghana Standard for Petrol, GS 140:2022. The NPA immediately directed the suspension of sale of the consignment at the refinery and further directed the evacuation of the product from the affected stations”.

Describing the allegations from the IES and COPEC, as incorrect and alarmist, the NPA denied allegations that the situation resulted in damaging motorists vehicles.

“No such damage to vehicles has occurred as the defect has to do with high vapour pressure”.

The NPA however said “beyond the remedial actions taken, sanctions have also been imposed on Sentuo Oil Refinery Limited.

“The NPA remains dedicated to ensuring the integrity and quality of petroleum products made available to the public. The NPA also wishes to assure the public that it enforces the rules without bias and in the interest of the consuming public”, the stamen ended.

