Ghanaian musician, Ogidi Brown has revealed the harrowing ordeal his mother faced just two weeks before her planned participation in the Guinness World Records chew-a-thon.

Despite diligently rehearsing her chewing skills for two weeks leading up to the event, Artiste Maame, as she is fondly called, was only able to endure seven hours of the seven-day chew-a-thon before facing complications.

She reportedly suffered complications of high blood sugar.

According to Ogidi Brown, his mother was unconscious and nearly died on January 5 which was also his birthday.

Ogidi revealed his mother’s blood pressure and sugar went low abruptly, causing her to pass out. He recalled screaming for help and how a ambulance arrived to stabilize his mother.

Although she was seriously ill during the chew-a-thon, Artiste Maame managed to entertain Ghanaians for the seven hours.