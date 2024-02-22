The Wealth & Jobs Expo Ghana, poised to be a catalyst for entrepreneurial growth and wealth creation, is set to revolutionize the landscape of entrepreneurship in Ghana.

With a commitment to empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds, the Expo, organized by the Wealth and Jobs Agency, aims to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, and success within the Ghanaian economy.

Led by a vision to unlock the full potential of Ghana’s entrepreneurial spirit, the Wealth & Jobs Expo Ghana presents a unique opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs, seasoned professionals, and investors to converge, exchange ideas, and collaborate on initiatives that drive economic growth and prosperity.

Empowering Dreams, Fostering Excellence

At the heart of the Wealth & Jobs Expo Ghana is a dedication to empowering dreams and fostering excellence.

Through a series of engaging activities, including keynote speeches, interactive panel discussions, and networking sessions, participants will gain valuable insights, practical guidance, and tangible support to navigate their entrepreneurial journey successfully.

The Expo, themed “The Power of Starting Small,” emphasizes the importance of taking the first step towards entrepreneurship and offers a roadmap for individuals to transform their innovative ideas into thriving enterprises.

From coconut sellers to mobile application creators, the Expo caters to startups, micro-enterprises, and SMEs, providing a platform for all aspiring entrepreneurs to thrive.

Introducing the GrowthFund: A Path to Success

As a precursor to the Expo, the Wealth and Jobs Agency is proud to unveil the GrowthFund — a revolutionary initiative designed to address critical challenges faced by entrepreneurs and businesses in Ghana. The GrowthFund offers financial support, project financing, and expert guidance to individuals striving for success, ensuring that innovative ideas are transformed into tangible projects.

Moreover, the GrowthFund serves as a bridge between employers and qualified employees, addressing the skilled labor shortage in companies and enhancing overall productivity and growth.

The Expo invited stakeholders, partners, and visionaries to join us on this transformative journey towards entrepreneurship and wealth creation in Ghana. Together, we will pave the way for a future of prosperity, opportunity, and growth for all.

Event Details

It will take place from May 22-23 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Registration Fees: Startups: GHS100; Micro-enterprises: GHS300; SMEs: GHS500.

Visit http://www.ghanawealthexpo.org/ or contact info@ghanawealthexpo.org.