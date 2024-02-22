The Ministry of Youth and Sports has promptly settled the long-overdue bonuses owed the Black Queens ahead of their crucial 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia.

The Ghanaian women’s national team has been in the spotlight due to unpaid bonuses spanning their last three qualifiers, sparking concerns about a potential boycott of the upcoming match against Zambia.

Responding to public outcry and mounting pressure, the Sports Ministry, led by Mustapha Ussif, along with Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku and Black Queens Management Committee Chairperson Gifty Oware-Mensah, swiftly intervened by meeting with the team on Wednesday evening.

Following this meeting, the players received assurances that their outstanding bonuses would be settled promptly, a commitment which has been honoured by the officials.

Additionally, outstanding per diems for the players, including those previously owed, have been cleared, with efforts underway to resolve all outstanding financial matters.

With the financial concerns addressed, the Black Queens can now focus on their upcoming qualifier, with the first leg scheduled for Friday, February 23, at the Accra Sports Stadium, followed by the return fixture five days later.