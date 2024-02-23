The world’s tallest man and shortest woman have been causing a stir with their recent get-together in America.

Can you even name a more iconic duo?

Sultan Kösen (Türkiye) and Jyoti Amge (India), who have a whopping height difference of 188.2 cm (more than 6 ft), reunited in California on Monday, six years after they last posed together at the pyramids in Egypt.

They met for the first time back in 2013 when they appeared alongside each other on a Guinness World Records TV show in China.

Sultan, who stands at 251 cm (8 ft 2.8 in), and Jyoti, who is 62.8 cm (24.7 in) tall, posed together for a string of incredible pictures.

In one, Jyoti, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, stands alongside Sultan’s giant shoe, which looks to be almost big enough for her to fit her whole body inside.

The height difference between the two iconic record breakers is startling, with Jyoti even standing on Sultan’s lap as he holds her tiny hands in his massive ones.

And massive isn’t an exaggeration, as Sultan also holds the record for largest hands on a living person (male) – they measure 28.5 cm (11.22 in) from the wrist to the tip of the middle finger.

Sultan, 41, who recently appeared on our Italian TV programme Lo Show dei Record, and Jyoti are in America to work on an unknown project.

They were all smiles as they sat on the floor together, with Jyoti looking tiny compared to Sultan’s long legs.

Sultan was as smartly dressed as ever in shiny dress shoes, a black suit and white shirt, although he kept things a bit more casual with his open collar, while Jyoti opted for patterned trousers, a green printed T-shirt and pink trainers.

Sultan’s height is caused by a condition known as pituitary giantism.

He does have some mobility issues, using a cane to stabilize himself as he walks, but he has defied expectations by travelling the world.

Jyoti, who is also the world’s shortest actress thanks to her role in American Horror Story: Freak Show, has a type of dwarfism called achondroplasia.