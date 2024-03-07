Award-winning Nigerian actress Rita Dominic received a grand welcome upon her arrival in Ghana on Tuesday, March 6.

The renowned star was greeted with enthusiasm and excitement by a group of Nigerian students studying in Ghana.

As Rita stepped off the plane, she was met with cheers and applause from the crowd who eagerly awaited her arrival at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

They presented her with bouquets of flowers as a token of their admiration.

Following the heartfelt reception at the airport, Rita was escorted to her hotel by her enthusiastic fans, who continued to express their joy at her presence in Ghana

Rita Dominic’s visit to Ghana coincides with her participation in the Women of Valor Conference organized by prominent Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.

As a guest speaker at the conference, Rita is set to share her insights and experiences with attendees to inspire women to embrace their strength and resilience in pursuit of their dreams.

