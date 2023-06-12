Fans and followers have been stunned by latest photos of Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic.

The evergreen actress, aside from her career, has become a celebrity in her own right due to her impeccable sense of style which makes her look classy and elegant.

In the photos which have set tongues wagging, Rita who tied the knot in November 2022 was photographed in a red sleeveless gown.

She matched her outfit with a black heel and her wig whose edges were neatly laid and finalised it with a touch of make-up.

Credit: Rita Dominic Anosike@Instagram.com.

Rita now Mrs Anosike took to her Instagram page to share the adorable photos with her fans.

Many fans have commended her over her looks while others are begging for answers as the photos have sparked pregnancy rumours.

Check the photos below:

