Nollywood star, Rita Dominic has fired back at a social media critic who tried to shame her for accepting a role in the movie “Lekki Wives.”

The incident began when a Twitter user questioned her choice, saying, “There are certain projects your brand should outgrow, because why is Rita Dominic in Lekki Wives or whatever it is called! Common.”

Rita Dominic, known for her articulate and thoughtful responses, did not let the comment slide.

She replied, “Dear Actors, only people who have no single drop of artistic integrity speak like this. If you listen to them you will soon begin to believe you are more important than the industry that birthed you. You are an ACTOR, so make sure to find a way or platform to release the creative energy in you. Continue to hone your skills regardless of empty comments like this, because knowledge is never-ending. Yours truly, Rita.”

Her response highlights the importance of artistic integrity and continuous self-improvement in the acting profession, emphasizing that true actors should focus on their craft rather than public opinion.

