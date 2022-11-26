As both friends, family, and fans wait in anticipation for the celebration of love in honour of Rita Dominic and her media entrepreneur beau, Fidelis Anosike, a video of the bride has surfaced.

The video, posted by Dominic’s friend and fellow veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, sees the happy bride getting some final touches from her makeup artist.

For her special day, the glowing bride opted for a centre-part full ponytail and a beautiful soft glam look.

Surrounded by her bridesmaids and the photo team, Dominic is all smiles, dressed in a puffy-sleeved lacey dress with a plunging neckline, which appears to be her ‘pre-wedding dress’ look.

The couple, together with their friends, jetted off to the United Kingdom to have their white wedding ceremony which is taking place today, Saturday, November 26.

Rita Dominic reacts to reports of having twins

Why I was banned from Nollywood – Rita Dominic opens up