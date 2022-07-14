A viral video has captured the untense moment of newlyweds Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike.

The lovers had their public display of affection during Rita’s 47th intimate birthday party.

While the couple were cutting the cake, invited guests suggested they add spice to their love, a demand that saw the couple passionately lock lips.

The video was shared by actress Adesua Wellington, who was one of the guests.

This comes as a shock to fans, as the couple had never before shared a private romantic moment in the public eye before now.

Even during their highly attended wedding on April 20, Rita and Fidelis did not give netizens a shred of their intimacy.

Watch video below: