Hilarious Ghanaian Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, is in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Funny videos of the actor’s time in Qatar have already surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, the Ghanaian actor was stopped by a Qatari man who wanted to know who he was.

It looked like the man was fascinated by Yaw Dabo’s stature from the way he looked at him with surprise.

The Qatari asked the actor who he was, and he began rattling broken English, which confused the Qatari man.

The actor introduced himself as Samuel Dabo, a movie actor from Ghana and proceeded to brag about Ghana’s prowess.

He said: Ghana will score Portugal wotowoto.

The statement confused the Qatari as he wondered what Dabo meant.

Dabo also told him point blank that Qatar could not defeat Ghana. The Qatari shook his head at the end of the video. The footage had peeps laughing and dropping funny comments.