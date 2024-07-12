Nollywood star, Rita Dominic has celebrated her 49th birthday in style as she shared a series of stunning photos that have captivated her fans.

The actress who is exceptionally known for her grace and elegance, took to social media to mark the special occasion with her online family.

She expressed gratitude to the almighty for the endless blessings in her life.

She shared alluring photos which saw her looking elegant in a black ensemble with beaded exaggerated sleeves.

Her soft makeup and simple updo highlighted her beautiful facial features which left her fans drooling.

The photos drew admiration and warm wishes from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers who have sent her messages of goodwill.