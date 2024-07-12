The Mion-Gbonlana, the Regent of Mion, has expressed his strong desire for victory for flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming election.

He attributed this support to the impressive work done by the Vice President.

The Mion Regent stressed that Dr. Bawumia’s exceptional qualities and effective leadership are unparalleled by any Vice President in the history of Ghana’s democratic governance.

In a speech read on his behalf on Thursday, July 11, following a courtesy call by Dr. Bawumia, the Mion-Gbonlana highlighted his [Bawumia] contributions to peace in Dagbon and numerous projects initiated in the Mion traditional area.

He noted that, these examples of Dr. Bawumia’s efforts as Vice President convince him that he will make an excellent President for the country.

“Your Excellency, your call on me today reminds me of the special role of my father, the late Mion-Lana Abdulai II. He offered a lot of prayers for Dagbon peace and initiated a lot of projects in the Mion traditional enclave. It is also public knowledge that he held a close affinity with your tradition and charted paths of projects to enhance the living standards of the people of the Mion area.”

“These projects no doubt have contributed to the success of your party in the constituency. It is in collaboration with you that these efforts have yielded a lot of dividends in our traditional area.”

Your Excellency, having watched your performance as Vice President of our Republic, I have seen a lot of good potentials which can not be swept under the carpet. Your sterling qualities and most effective leadership are undoubtedly unparalleled by any vice president in the history of our democratic governance,” he said.

