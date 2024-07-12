The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) community is in mourning following the tragic death of a student identified as Adzo Ahadzie.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the 6th-year Master of Architecture student was returning home.

Adzo was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle along Club House road on the KNUST campus.

Despite being rushed to the KNUST Hospital shortly after the accident, Adzo sadly passed away later that night due to the injuries sustained.

Reports indicate that, the driver involved in the incident attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended.

The news of Adzo’s untimely death has deeply affected the entire KNUST community.

Students, faculty, and staff are grieving the loss of a talented and promising young architect whose life was cut short.