The Kumasi Sanitation Awareness Association in the Ashanti Region has announced a 25 per cent increase in the fees for public toilets and urinal facilities within the Kumasi metropolis.

Previously, facilities using toilet rolls charged GH¢1.50, which has now been raised to GH¢2. The cost for facilities using toilet paper has increased from GH¢1.30 to GH¢1.50.

Owusu Takyi, the Chairman of the Association, in an interview with Class FM said the fee hike is due to the current increase in the prices of goods and services.

He noted that, the cost of dislodging the facilities has risen from GH¢800 to GH¢1,200 and that maintenance, electricity, and water bills have also seen significant increases.

Mr Takyi emphasised that the fee increase was necessary to ensure the Association could continue to operate and provide better services to its customers.

Despite initial complaints from users about the price hike, he said they have since understood the need for the new charges to sustain operations and maintain service quality.

ALSO READ: