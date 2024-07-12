Renowned Ghanaian actor and comedian, Kwaku Manu, has voiced strong criticism against Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh also known as Napo following his remarks comparing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The comments were made during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) rally in Kumasi, where Napo was officially introduced as the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 elections.

Speaking at the event, Napo’s comparison to the legendary Kwame Nkrumah drew the ire of Kwaku Manu, who passionately defended Nkrumah’s legacy and achievements.

“Kufuor capped the dollar to One Cedi, but he never compared himself to Kwame Nkrumah. Kwame Nkrumah? Someone who did a shoe factory… it wasn’t by mouth, the factory was working. We were doing car tyres that time. We gained independence with Kwame Nkrumah. He did Tema Harbour… show me a government like him. Nkrumah built the universities and most Senior High Schools, how do you compare yourself to him,” Kwaku Manu fired back.

Kweku Manu’s take on NAPOs statement about Kwame Nkrumah. Let’s not politicize this but “NAPO’s statement was way below belt”. pic.twitter.com/vpucapMSfk — Ruffin Perri-Greno (@gyina_yie) July 11, 2024

Kwaku Manu highlighted the tangible contributions of Nkrumah to Ghana’s development, such as the establishment of factories, the construction of Tema Harbour, and the founding of numerous educational institutions.

He questioned how any current government could compare itself to the legacy of Kwame Nkrumah, emphasizing that Nkrumah’s achievements were not just promises but realities that transformed the nation.

The comments have sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many netizens supporting Kwaku Manu’s stance and praising him for defending Nkrumah’s legacy.