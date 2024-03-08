Newly appointed Hearts of Oak Managing Director, Dr Delali Anku-Adiamah, says the club will return to its glory days under his tenure.

The Ghana Premier League after winning the Premier League and two FA Cups under Samuel Boadu after 11 years have been poor after the past three seasons.

In the past three seasons, the Phobians have failed to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

After 19 games played into the 2023/24 season, the Rainbow club sits 7th on the league log with 27 points.

However, Dr Anku-Adiamah says they might end up not winning the league this season but is convinced with a long-term plan, the club will return to its glory days.

“I am super competitive and from the top, we are all winners. If you look at the club now, we are now playing more fluid and attacking football” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

Despite admitting that they might win the Premier League title, he emphasized the importance of approaching every match with a winning mentality and maintaining consistency.

“We need to head into any game with that mindset of winning every game and we must be consistent about that. Maybe this year, we will not be able to win the Premier League but with a long-term plan, we will return to win the league,” he added.

Hearts of Oak in the matchday 20 games at the WAFA Park in Sogakope will host Bofoakwa Tano on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

