The Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Dr Delali Anku-Adiamah, has expressed admiration for the significant impact made by the recently appointed head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara.

The Ivorian trainer was named as the head coach for the esteemed Ghana Premier League side, signing a two-year contract to replace Martin Koopman.

In his inaugural matches at the helm, Ouattara has steered the team to consecutive victories, elevating Hearts of Oak to the 7th spot on the Premier League standings with an impressive tally of 27 points.

Reflecting on Ouattara’s influence on the club, Mr Anku-Adiamah lauded the former Asante Kotoko coach, characterizing him as an astute tactician.

“Aboubakar Ouattara has demonstrated his brilliance. His track record speaks volumes, showcasing a deep understanding of the game. He has quickly earned admiration within the club” he remarked in an interview with Happy FM.

Ouattara aims to extend his winning streak as Hearts of Oak gear up to face Bofoakwa Tano in the upcoming matchday 20 fixture, scheduled to take place at the iconic Baba Yara Stadium.

