The Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Dr Delali Anku-Adiamah has described the club as the biggest in the country.

The Phobian club remains one of the biggest clubs on the continent due to its dominance in African football.

The Rainbow club has been poor in recent years until Samuel Boadu ended its 10-year trophy drought during the 2020/21 season.

Hearts of Oak has won the Premier League twenty-one times, the FA Cup a record 12 times, the Super Cup, a joint record three times, the President’s Cup, six times, and the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup once each.

However, Mr Anku-Adiamah is convinced the club is the biggest club in the country.

According to him, they are still winners and they will continue to win.

“I have known Hearts of Oak for long right from infancy. It is the best club in Ghana,” he told Happy FM.

“We are winners. We are here to win. Where we want to be requires that we should get everyone on the same page,” he added.

In the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Hearts of Oak sits 7th on the Premier League log and will hope to continue their winning run when they host Bofoakwa Tano in the matchday 20 games at the Baba Yara Stadium.

