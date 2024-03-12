A fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), Dr John Osei Kwapong has said the selection of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate is a step in the right direction.

According to him, it would have been difficult for the flagbearer, John Mahama to select another candidate, considering the testimonies the former President gave about her in 2020.

“I was looking forward to Mahama maintaining Jane Naana because of the reasons he gave for her selection in 2020. I was wondering what would have been his justification for selecting another candidate because it would have been difficult,” he said on Adom FM Burning Issues.

The former Education Minister who was Mr Mahama’s running mate for the 2020 election was on Thursday, March 7, retained in the build-up to the December 7 election.

There were speculations about other potential candidates, including former Chief of Staff; Julius Debrah, economist Dr. Nii Moi Thompson; Member of Parliament for Asunafo, Eric Opoku; and retired Police Commissioner, Nathan Kofi Boakye.

However, the National Executive Council (NEC) approved Prof Opoku-Agyemang, a move which has been lauded by many.

For the NDC, the extensive qualifications and experience of Prof Opoku-Agyemang brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to presidential ticket.

Listen to Dr Kwapong’s interview above:

ALSO READ: