Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt has taken a swipe at naysayers over the age of National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Mr Pratt says he cannot comprehend people will use the former Education Minister’s age against her instead of considering what she brings to the table.

“Her appointment is not surprising and it is not up for debate. For the past three years, she has been deputising for Mr Mahama so the signs were clear.

“She is an astute person in society and in academia even as the first female Vice Chancellor of a public university. So how can we speak against such a person? Now people are saying she is 70 and so what? The President in a few weeks will be 80 years,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

The veteran journalist stated it is in the right direction for women to showcase what they have and during that process, the best is selected.

“It is good she is a woman and an exceptional one at that. So people should stop talking about her age. The most important thing is for us to Ghana someone who will drive development in Ghana,” he added.

Mr Pratt’s comment is on the back of the chaos that erupted in parliament on Monday over statements made against Prof Opoku-Agyemang by Majority Leader, Afenyo-Markin.

He described her as an”old cargo” who failed to deliver on her mandate despite occupying key positions in the past government.

During the debate on the State of the Nation Address, the Majority leader used a considerable part of his debate to berate the choice of the Former UCC Vice Chancellor as running mate to John Mahama.

His statement has been widely condemned amidst calls for retraction and apology.

