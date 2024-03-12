Ketu South Member of Parliament (MP), Dzifa Abla Gomashie, has criticised Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin over his description of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang,

According to her, the comment is culturally and professionally unacceptable.

“I think that it’s unfair. It is culturally unacceptable, professionally unacceptable,” adding that she would not tolerate anyone undermining Prof Opoku-Agyemang, given her accomplishments,” she said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

There was chaos in Parliament on Monday after Afenyo-Markin who is Effutu MP attacked John Mahama’s running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

He described her as an ”old cargo” who failed to deliver on her mandate despite occupying key positions in the past government.

During the debate on the State of the Nation Address, the Majority leader used a considerable part of his debate to berate the choice of the Former UCC Vice Chancellor as running mate to John Mahama.

Mr. Afenyo-markin’s comment was in reaction to a submission by Minority leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson which focused on the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

These comments angered the NDC, prompting them to demand that Mr Afenyo-Markin withdraw his statement.

The Minority caucus signaled their displeasure by banging the tables on the floor of the House.

The Majority Leader subsequently withdrew his statement.

However, Madam Gomashie has stated no Ghanaian women should be talked down on and taken for granted in any way.

“We the women of Ghana will not tolerate anybody running one of the [women] who has dared to achieve what we want, to bring them down with language that is not edifying, that is not celebratory. That is not empowering we will not sit down and have that happen because there are too few women who have dared to do the things that we want to do,” she added.

The MP emphasised old age does not affect a person’s abilities and capabilities, hence lawmakers must be guided in their utterances.

“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, our president is older. Is he not still leading this country? All these that he has done abysmally. Do we say that we should clear him off and call him all kinds of things because he is over 80, NO.

“All I am saying is that people should be guided and watch their tongue when they are speaking about Prof Naana Opoku-Agyeman because I will not take that sitting down…and also in that chamber even when we are doing politics let’s be guided how we do the politics,” she said.

