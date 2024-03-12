Heavyweights Arsenal and Atletico Madrid will look to turn around their Last 16 UEFA Champions League ties when they battle Porto and Internazionale in respective second-leg matches on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 March 2024.

Arsenal are in action on Tuesday night and looking to recover from a 1-0 loss away to Porto in late February, with midfielder Declan Rice expecting a strong response in North London: “Knowing how we play at home, with our fans and energy, I think you’ll see a team on the front foot from the start and we’ll be looking to do that.”

On the same evening, Barcelona will host Napoli in Catalunya, with this tie locked at 1-1 after the first leg at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

“We’ll give everything we’ve got in Barcelona to get through to the quarterfinals,” said Barca defender Ronald Araujo. “We showed we are a powerful and competitive side [in the first leg]. Maybe we allowed them a little too much freedom in some phases – but it’s all to play for.”

Wednesday features Atletico Madrid hosting Internazionale and looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss in Milan – with Nerazzurri manager Simone Inzaghi expecting a tough test in the Spanish capital.

“Our performance [in the first leg] was very good because we were facing a physical and technical team. It wasn’t easy at all. Now we will have another difficult game in Madrid,” said Inzaghi. “There is regret because we deserved something more, but this is football. It will be difficult in Madrid with a full stadium ready to push Atlético, but we will prepare for the second half of the tie in the best way after winning the first.”

On the same evening, Borussia Dortmund and PSV will meet at the Westfalenstadion, with their tie locked at 1-1 after the first leg in Eindhoven.

“Everything is still possible. We’ve already shown this season that we can get results away from home,” said PSV manager Peter Bosz.

UEFA Champions League broadcast details

All times CAT

Tuesday 12 March

22:00: Arsenal v Porto – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

22:00: Barcelona v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Wednesday 13 March

22:00: Atletico Madrid v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

22:00: Borussia Dortmund v PSV – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2