The fundraising manager of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Michael Boadi says that almost every Ghanaian leader lacks integrity.

According to him, most Ghanaian leaders have failed to fulfil promises made to the people once they win their elections.

Speaking on JoyNews on Tuesday, March 12, he said that “people (politicians) have not stuck to their social contracts with the people. People have promised that they will fight corruption but they leave power with corruption worsening. They promised they are going to do a lot of things but have not delivered.”

Mr Boadi stated that Ghanaians vote for leaders who consistently fail to deliver on their promises and demonstrate integrity in their actions.

"It is not much about what you say. It is a lot about what you do after you've said what you've said. I think we should not play with words. Ghanaians are not very happy with the governance of our society. Words and deception will not get anybody the power they deserve," he said.

According to Mr. Boadi, honesty is the best and Ghanaians are looking for integrity and principled leaders.

“People judge people. Posterity judges people. It is not so much about just winning the power but it is about what you do with the power,” he said.

“We are so fixated on winning political power, we plan very little about what we will do with the power after we have won the power and that is why people will make promises, people will deceive. People will use rhetoric and words to win the power,” Mr Boadi added.

According to him, collective action must be implemented and Ghanaians must unite to find solutions to the country’s problems.

He urged Ghanaians to work together to select leaders who possess the qualities necessary to implement the solutions they have identified.

“Currently, the promises, the name-calling and the lies and the half-truths are not bringing us any joy. We have seen it in about five governments and it hasn’t changed our situation in Ghana,” he said.

Mr. Boadi stated that the truth should come from Ghanaians and not anyone who wants to win political power.

“Let whoever comes to power rally the truth from the people, not the truth from his or her perspective,” he stated.

