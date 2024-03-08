North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has stated that the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) running mate for election 2024 will not be the type who shifts responsibility to the flagbearer or the President when things go wrong, and only take the praise for the positives.

According to him, the former UCC Vice Chancellor will give real meaning to partnership in her role.

On Thursday, March 7, the NDC finally announced Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama in the upcoming elections.

According to Mr Ablakwa, the Professor not only complements John Mahama, but she also brings to the role her wealth of experience.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Upfront on March 7, he lauded the former Education Minister for being the brain behind key projects that have transformed the education sector.

“There is always going to be the vision of the platform which is driven by the leader of the party, the flagbearer and you are to complement. You cannot outshine your boss. You are not even going to be on the ticket. If you look at how the ballot papers are designed, people are going to vote for the flagbearer.

“However, you must have some personal attributes. You must have some qualities, you must come to the table. Come to the party with some gravitas, with some accomplishments and that is what President Mahama is inspired about; and saying that when you really assess this woman and the positions she has occupied, she leaves the place better.

“Look at UCC became an award-winning, global centre of excellence. Under her watch, they rolled out the medical school. Many people thought it was impossible, she did it. At the Ministry of Education when people thought that it wouldn’t be possible –she executed it. So, she clearly has a vision of her own,” he told the host, Raymond Acquah.

The legislator argued that despite the Professor’s qualifications, she acknowledges that her role was to complement and assist the flagbearer in achieving his vision. Therefore, she would not attempt to distance herself when things did not go as planned, as she was loyal to the core.

“She is patriotic, she has integrity, and she has love for country and that is what you need to complement. So yes, it will be the vision of the flagbearer but one thing I can assure you is that the Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang I know, she does not exhibit disloyalty.

“She is not one who will say as for our shortcomings, as for our failures, it is the driver. Blame the driver I was only a mate. She is one who will take everything both the good and the bad, She will be loyal to her fault – we are in this together,”he said.

“We either stay afloat or we sink together. That is the person you will get. I can assure you that she will be more of a co-pilot, not a mate.

“She will carry out her delegated responsibilities with distinction and she will be ready to demonstrate utmost loyalty. She is not going to throw her boss under the bus” he added.

